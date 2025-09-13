Vince Russo explains why he has a problem with female WWE star’s current run (Exclusive)

WWE's women's division is filled with some of the most exciting talent there is and is arguably the best women's division across any wrestling promotion. The blue brand boasts some top names like Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton has been holding her women's championship since winning the title on the first SmackDown of 2025. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on then-champion Nia Jax, turning face in the process. Vince Russo was talking about the current WWE Women's champion on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown recently.

He was full of praise for the 26-year-old wrestler. He said that she looked like she could beat people up, as she had that look given her muscular frame. However, he stated the one problem he has with Tiffany's reign as champion is the repetitive storyline with Nia Jax.

"You've got a woman whose legs are like freaking tree trunks. Her freaking thighs, bro, like are so freaking thick like that. You know, that's why, you know, when I look at that, I'm like, "Okay, she's a wrestler. She can hurt people. She can beat people up." Like, I buy that. I don't have a problem with it. My only problem with this, to be honest with you, Mac, is Bro, how many times are we going to go to that Nia Jax well? It's been years." Russo said.

Tiffany Stratton was defending her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill on the latest episode of SmackDown. Following the match, Nia Jax came out and attacked both wrestlers. Jax has been embroiled in a rivalry with Tiffany ever since she lost her title and has had multiple shots at the title without any success.

