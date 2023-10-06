"I always leave everything open" - WWE Hall of Famer on a potential match against Tiffany Stratton

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has commented on possibly having a match against Tiffany Stratton.

The multi-time Women's Champion is often regarded as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. She has shared the ring with many legends during her career and has been a part of a lot of memorable moments in WWE. Meanwhile, Stratton is one of the fastest-rising superstars in the industry, and she's already a former NXT Women's Champion.

During a recent appearance on the Hall of Fame podcast, Trish Stratus was asked by Booker T about a potential match against Tiffany Stratton. She stated that she was not sure whether the match would happen, but she left everything open.

"Oh man, I don't know. Let me check my schedule, I have this Bad Girl Tour happening. I don't know, we'll see. I'm available at certain times. This is my thing, I was always going back like it's always about -- and every time I've been back it's always about 'will I have fun? Will it be entertaining for the fans? Is it different for the fans? Will I do something that will help the business?' Those are the sort of boxes I need to check," said Stratus.

She added:

"So who knows, I always leave everything open. And of course, the last box is 'will I be able to perform at my optimal level?' If I'm not, if I'm sh****er than I was before, I'm not coming." [From 18:45 to 19:23]

Check out the entire episode below:

Tiffany Stratton collided with Becky Lynch in an Extreme Rules Match at NXT No Mercy

The Buff Barbie lost her NXT Women's Title to The Man during an episode of NXT. She faced the latter in a rematch at No Mercy, which was the main event of the premium live event. It was an Extreme Rules Match, and several weapons were involved in the bout.

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch were both busted open during the match. The latter suffered a laceration to her arm and needed stitches. She wasn't medically cleared to compete on Monday Night RAW this week. Stratton has the potential to become a big star in WWE, and it'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for her next.

