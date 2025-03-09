“I AM BACK,” says 2-time Universal Champion, but not in WWE

WWE has been making waves under Triple H’s creative leadership. The company continues to garner impressive viewership and social media numbers, besides selling out arenas worldwide. Multiple legends like The Rock, John Cena, and Trish Stratus have recently made their comeback. Now, a two-time Universal Champion has also announced his return, but not in the global juggernaut.

Ad

The former Universal Champion in question is Goldberg. He has been away from in-ring action for a while now. The Icon last competed in a world title bout against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he lost. Last year, the legend announced that he would be contesting his final match in 2025. He is currently undergoing stem cell treatment to prepare for the contest.

Goldberg had been inactive on X/Twitter since 2018. However, he recently made a tweet from his official handle and informed fans that he was back on the popular social media site. Many feel the former WCW star could use the microblogging platform to interact with his pro wrestling rivals like most WWE Superstars do on a daily basis.

Ad

Trending

“I AM BACK!!!!!” Goldberg wrote.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Goldberg’s rumored match against major WWE champion has reportedly been scrapped

Da Man made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event. He was in the crowd enjoying the show alongside his son and wife. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appeared at the event to promote the Men's Crown Jewel Title.

During his segment, The Ring General saw the Hall of Famer and proceeded to insult him in front of his family. An outraged Goldberg hopped the barricade to confront the Austrian. However, the security team didn't allow the two stars to come to blows. Meanwhile, Triple H ordered the 37-year-old star to leave the ring to avoid potential chaos.

Ad

In the end, Goldberg pointed at the camera and warned Gunther that he was next, indirectly hinting at a match. Unfortunately, according to PWN Reports, the plans for Da Man and The Ring General’s rumored bout have been scrapped. The contest is seemingly no more on the table.

With WrestleMania 41 inching closer, it will be interesting to see when Goldberg makes his return to the WWE ring for his final match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback