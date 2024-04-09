"I AM NOT JOKING" - 33-year-old RAW star demands WWE to delete post

A 33-year-old RAW Superstar recently took to social media, demanding WWE delete a Twitter post. The name in question is Chelsea Green.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Green interrupted Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and Ava, who were having a conversation backstage. She asked the RAW general manager why he didn't book her to compete at WrestleMania XL. Pearce and Aldis then told her that she would have her moment and would receive her spotlight against a mystery opponent.

Much to Chelsea Green's dismay, her mystery opponent was none other than Jade Cargill. The former TBS Champion obliterated Green and won the match in seconds. WWE later uploaded a video of their bout on X/Twitter, which caught the 33-year-old's attention and she demanded the company take down the tweet.

"DELETE THIS NOW @WWE!!! I AM NOT JOKING," Green wrote.

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill talked about teaming up with Bianca Belair and Naomi in her first WrestleMania match

During the WrestleMania XL post-show press conference, Jade Cargill said she had never thought she would ever share a ring with Bianca Belair and Naomi.

Cargill mentioned that she was thankful for her WrestleMania opportunity, and said she would not have gotten a better start anywhere else.

"I would have never thought I would have braced the stage with these two phenomenal women. This is Ms. WrestleMania, undefeated. Then we have Ms. Veteran over here who knows exactly what to do every time. Look at her in the ring. I would have never got this opportunity anywhere else. I'm very thankful for what I got. I would have never gotten a better start. This is my first WrestleMania. It's only gonna go up from here." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Many fans want to see a match between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the SmackDown star's future.

