Jade Cargill sends heartfelt message following historic WrestleMania debut

Jade Cargill shared a heartwarming message to everyone after winning her WrestleMania debut match on Saturday.

Cargill teamed up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to beat Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL. The WWE newcomer got the win for her team after hitting her Jaded finisher on Sane for the pinfall.

In a post on her official X account, Cargill sent a heartfelt message to her followers and everyone who made Saturday's WrestleMania XL possible. She thanked the production staff and the fans for their support.

"Heart full. Last night was incredible. Thank you to the production, everyone who helped put on a great show and the fans the fans are the real MVPs. Thank you for watching and waiting for us in such cold temperatures," Cargill wrote.

Last night was Jade Cargill's second match of her WWE career. She made her debut at the Royal Rumble and received a great ovation. She signed up with the company in September after a couple of years at AEW.

Jade Cargill comments on her first WrestleMania

At last night's post-show press conference, Jade Cargill was asked about her debut match at WrestleMania.

She was still on cloud nine, crediting Bianca Belair and Naomi for making things easy. She also teased that there are more to come for the newest SmackDown superstar.

"I would have never thought I would have braced the stage with these two phenomenal women," Cargill said. "This is Ms. WrestleMania, undefeated. Then we have Ms. Veteran over here that knows exactly what to do every time. Look at her in the ring. I would have never got this opportunity anywhere else. I'm very thankful for what I got. I would have never gotten a better start. This is my first WrestleMania. It's only gonna go up from here." [H/T WrestleZone]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Cargill on the blue brand. Damage CTRL won't go down swinging, with Asuka and Kairi Sane still WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

