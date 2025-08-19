"I couldn't anymore" - Naomi opens up about past struggles after pregnancy announcement on WWE RAW

Naomi has opened up about her past struggles following the announcement of her pregnancy on RAW. The now-former Women's World Champion came out on last night's RAW to announce that she would be taking time off, as she and her husband, Jimmy Uso, are expecting their first child together.

The news of Naomi's pregnancy was revealed via a clip from her recent appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon. The Glow revealed she discovered her pregnancy on Sunday, August 10.

Naomi then went on to detail her past struggles with surgeries that made her fear that getting pregnant naturally wasn't possible.

"So earlier in our relationship, probably, like, before, before I debuted as a Funkadactyl, I had an oophorectomy, which is the removal of my right ovary, early in my career. 2020, we went through another major surgery, which was a Myomectomy, that is, the removal of fibroids," she said. [2:40-3:03]

She then mentioned how this second surgery left her worried about conceiving naturally.

"It was more intense and severe than they thought it was initially, and just the healing and also a lot of scar tissue, so that also affected the ability. On top of being older, I'm 37 now, and on top of only having one ovary, we thought for sure that naturally, I couldn't anymore," she added. [3:53-4:16]

You can watch the video below:

The news of her pregnancy explains her absence from last week's RAW, where the real-life Bloodline member was scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY.

Naomi sent a warning on RAW before relinquishing the Women's World Championship

Naomi had to relinquish the Women's World Title on RAW after the announcement. She refused to hand over the belt to general manager Adam Pearce and proceeded to cut a promo.

The 37-year-old talked about how she will give the members of the female division nine months to do whatever they want before she returns to take back her championship.

The Glow left the belt in the ring and said whoever has it when she returns should proceed with caution.

