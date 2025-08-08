Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins' injury being a work. He also commented on the Money in the Bank cash-in.It was revealed at SummerSlam that The Visionary's injury was a hoax. He showed up after CM Punk defeated Gunther and dethroned The Second City Saint to win the World Heavyweight Championship by cashing in his contract.Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran reacted to getting worked, as he thought Seth Rollins really got injured at Saturday Night's Main Event.&quot;I apologize for being wrong. I had no idea that that many experienced, bright, creative people, including Heyman, would sacrifice a network TV special to do really bad, rotten, awkward television on purpose for the sake of the particular cash in that they just did here. I'm not opposed to the cash in. It was perfect time because Punk was beat to sh*t,&quot; said Cornette. (4:35-5:13)On WWE working talent as well:&quot;Well, like I said at the time, I can understand working the boys these days because if you didn't, I'm surprised everybody's personal phone number's not out on Twitter. These bunch of loose-lipped bastards. But for something as insignificant as that, and then when people knew about it anyway or thought they knew about it or everybody was talking about it. I was wrong in that I didn't believe that they would purposely do rotten television on a network special just to do this.&quot; (5:35-6:09)Seth Rollins has completed 15 years in WWEThe Visionary signed his first WWE contract on August 8, 2010, which was one and a half decades ago. It was a developmental contract, and he competed in FCW and NXT before debuting on the main roster as a member of The Shield in 2012.Seth Rollins has had a very successful career in WWE. He's one of the biggest stars in the entire industry, and he's also the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.