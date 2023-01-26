"I appreciate everything you've done for me" - Details of WWE legend's interaction with The Undertaker before RAW XXX (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently recalled meeting WWE legend The Undertaker in the hotel lobby in Philadelphia before they left for this week's RAW XXX.

The Phenom was involved in a memorable segment on the Monday night show. He had a passing-of-the-torch-like moment with Bray Wyatt as he uttered something in his ears before walking out of the ring.

As for Teddy Long, he showed up during D-Generation X's segment, where he booked Imperium against Seth Rollins and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

Though they didn't have an on-screen interaction, Long and The Undertaker, who went a long way back, did have a chat before the show. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Long revealed he met The Phenom in the hotel lobby before the show.

The former SmackDown General Manager added that he thanked The Deadman for letting him be a part of his incredible journey in the wrestling business.

"Yeah, me and Taker, we spoke at the hotel. I saw him yesterday morning in the lobby, we were getting ready to leave for the arena. I got a chance to talk to him and I said, 'Sorry, they didn't have me at your Hall of Fame but I do want to let you know I appreciate everything you've done for me and I appreciate you for letting me be a part of your journey,'" said Teddy Long. (4:14 - 4:37)

Teddy Long on his experience of being backstage at WWE RAW XXX

Furthermore, Teddy Long disclosed that he got a chance to interact with many guys from back in the day backstage at WWE RAW XXX.

Long revealed that he watched all the matches with his close friends JBL and Ron Simmons and that a lot of segments on the episode reminded him of the Attitude Era.

"Always great to go back to WWE. That's my home. I'll put it like that. Just to be able to see, some of the guys I worked with are still around, got a chance to talk to Taker, seeing Triple H. It reminded me a lot of the Attitude Era. A lot of segments they did were kind of like the Attitude Era. Really enjoyed myself. Sat down with Ron Simmons and JBL and we watched all the matches and we just had a great time, man." (2:35 - 3:10)

Thanks to its star-studded lineup, RAW XXX was also a rating smash, securing one of the biggest numbers for the show in recent memory.

