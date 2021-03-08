"I didn't appreciate it as much as I do now" - Goldberg reflects on his time in the wrestling business

Goldberg didn't have a lot of love for the wrestling business during his time with WCW, but those feelings have changed in recent years.

Goldberg has been a polarizing figure to the WWE Universe. You either love him, or you hate him. There doesn't seem to be any point in between. The reasoning could stem back to past comments where the WWE Hall of Famer was critical of the industry that made him a bonafide superstar.

Today WWE released its latest documentary on the WWE Network titled "Goldberg at 54". During the documentary, Goldberg spoke about his past comments and how he currently feels about the wrestling business.

"It's been a weird deal, the wrestling. It's because my love of it has grown exponentially throughout the years and I would have thought that wouldn't have been the case by any stretch. I didn't appreciate it as much as I do now when I got in it by any stretch. So it gives me a completely different perspective. I wish I would have had this perspective on it back in the day, but then again, I wouldn't have been Goldberg. I guess there's a reason why things happen and there's a reason why you are the person that you are because you're a product of your environment. That's why I'm so chill now. I'm Goldberg the farmhand."

Goldberg's outlook on professional wrestling has changed

It's no secret that Goldberg didn't particularly enjoy his time in WCW, and he brought that attitude with him to WWE in 2003.

It led to Goldberg being away from the business for over a decade before returning in 2016, thanks to a deal with 2K for their WWE video game franchise.

It's nice to see that Goldberg's view of the wrestling industry has changed over the past five years. While fans don't know when they will see Goldberg again, he is contracted to have one more match in 2021. Will it be at WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

