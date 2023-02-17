"I didn't ask you" - Chelsea Green gives a savage reply after being mocked by fellow WWE Superstar

WWE star Chelsea Green recently gave a savage reply to O.C. member Mia Yim, after the latter mocked her for wanting to compete at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Green took to Twitter to post a GIF as she mentioned that she would be the one to win the Elimination Chamber match. She also stated that WWE would definitely add her to one of the matches.

"Me in all of my cutest fur when I win #WWEChamber in Canada *C emoji* *A Emoji* I know @WWE management will do right by me and add me to the match…," Chelsea tweeted.

Responding to Chelsea's tweet, Michin wrote that the business doesn't work that way.

"It don’t work like that," wrote Michin.

Replying to Yim, Green gave out a bossy reaction as she wrote that it wasn't any of Yim's business and that she didn't ask the latter for her opinion:

"Excuse me, I didn’t ask you!"

Matt Cardona talked about his marriage with Chelsea Green and how they managed it

Matt Cardona recently spoke about his marriage with WWE star Chelsea Green.

Speaking to Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cardona mentioned that he and Green never discuss work after they get home. He further added that both of them do their own thing.

The former WWE star also stated that they prefer to keep the business away from their home.

"No, oh my god, we never talk about the business. That's why it works. We traveled the road together this past year. Sometimes we did, sometimes we didn't. She [Chelsea Green] did her own thing, I did my own thing. But when we come home, it's the last thing we talk about. We are talking about dogs or what we wanna do on our off days. I don't care about her storylines idea, she doesn't care about mine. I don't care if some other girl from the locker room is wearing the same color gear as hers. We keep that stuff away from the house," said Matt Cardona.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona Perfect date night with @ImChelseaGreen . We stayed in the Royal Kuba at Animal Kingdom Lodge! Perfect date night with @ImChelseaGreen. We stayed in the Royal Kuba at Animal Kingdom Lodge! https://t.co/5QXrzx3DWB

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Green going forward in the business.

