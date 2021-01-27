"I have all the aspirations in the world" - Santos Escobar reveals how he will headline WrestleMania [Exclusive]

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has one goal in his mind — headlining WrestleMania.

Talking exclusively to SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Santos Escobar spoke about his future plans surrounding WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and more.

Since coming to WWE NXT, Santos Escobar has made his presence felt and has been a dominant champion. This is perfect for his intentions as the Superstar is aiming high and he wants to headline WrestleMania.

"Absolutely Rick. I have all the aspirations in the world. If you ask me what is my end game, it would be to be the first-ever Mexican born and raised sports entertainer to ever main event WrestleMania. And that my friend, will happen."

Readers can see the whole interview between Rick Ucchino and Santos Escobar below.

Santos Escobar on why fans should watch this week's WWE NXT

Advertisement

This week's episode of WWE NXT is an important one for Santos Escobar. He will be defending his NXT Cruiserweight title against one of the standout performers of 205 Live, Curt Stallion. This could mean the end of his title reign, which has been a long and dominant one so far.

Talking about the night, Escobar pointed out all the other matches that were also taking place on the night that the WWE Universe needed to see.

"Well yes, of course. NXT Universe, WWE Universe tune in. We also have a non-title matchup between NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly, which is the last-expected tag team for him, against the NXT Tag Team Champions, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. We also have a couple of Dusty Classic Quarter Final matches - MSK, the newest sensation, against Drake Maverick and Killian Dain. And of course the Grizzled Young Veterans against Kushida and Leon, who some people say are the black horses of the competition."

"I personally don't agree. I think Legado Del Fantasma is going to win the Dusty Classic and eventually win the NXT Tag Team Championship. But in order to know what's going to happen, you got to tune in at 8 PM EST on USA Network."

Advertisement

For any quotes taken from this article, please credit the video and link back to the article.

This week's WWE NXT episode could easily be one of the better shows ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble event.