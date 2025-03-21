  • home icon
  "I am back now" - Former champion confirms return to WWE; was in talks with the company for 2 years about returning

"I am back now" - Former champion confirms return to WWE; was in talks with the company for 2 years about returning

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 21, 2025 08:13 GMT
WWE is under Triple H
WWE is under Triple H's regime (Images via WWE.com)

A former WWE 24/7 Champion recently confirmed in an interview that he's back in the company. Lince Dorado stated that his return was supposed to have been two years ago.

The 37-year-old star was part of a trio with Kalisto and Gran Metalik known as Lucha House Party. He and Metalik were released in November 2021. Dorado is now back under the Triple H regime and will be doing more than just wrestling.

Lince Dorado recently spoke to 302BIRDS and stated that he had been in contact with the company about returning two years ago. He disclosed that he is back as both a wrestler and a trainer.

"I should have been here two years ago. I was actually in talks with them to come back two years ago, without giving too much information. I am back now, as of February. Technically, January, but February is when I started. As both a wrestler and a trainer. They've trusted me to train the next superstars of tomorrow at the highest point with WWE," he said.
He added:

"I'm very fortunate that I've found my calling. I used to be a math teacher, so teaching has always been in my blood. Teaching wrestling is something that I love. Realistically, I'm not going to wrestle forever, so I try to better myself and find a skill within wrestling that's going to keep me in wrestling, whether that's making gear, making masks, training people, or consulting." [H/T Fightful]
Lince Dorado made his WWE in-ring return during an NXT live event in January

The former WWE 24/7 Champion has competed in a few non-televised matches since rejoining the company. During an NXT live event in Citrus Springs on January 17, he made his in-ring return for the company since 2021, facing Josh Black.

He wrestled in a dark match against Drako Knox after this week's episode of NXT. Dorado hasn't made any televised appearances yet. After leaving WWE in 2021, he competed in several major wrestling promotions, including TNA, AEW, NJPW, and MLW.

Edited by Neda Ali
