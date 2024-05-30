"I beat Triple H" - Former WWE star opens up on beatdown by The Game moments after major victory against 14-time champion

A former WWE Superstar recently opened up about the beating he took from Triple H on an episode of SmackDown in July 2000. The Brooklyn Brawler famously pinned The Game with help from Chris Jericho, but was assaulted and bloodied afterward.

In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Brooklyn Brawler discussed what it was like to get a win over Triple H. He also explained what went down during the beatdown that came after the infamous victory.

"Triple H, of course, got to get his heat back, so he starts beating the sh*t out of me, beating the sh*t out of me, beating the sh*t out of me, beating the sh*t out of me. Throws me outside and then I got blood. I was bleeding and then I'll never forget, he looks at me and goes, 'Good.' He throws me in and then he just pounds my head, pounds my head, pounds my head, pounds my head. And then I come back he goes to me, 'Yeah, but you needed Jericho to win.' I said, 'The same way you needed a sledgehammer to win.' I mean, I didn't say it in a cocky way. I said it in a fun way, but the bottom line is it's in the books. I beat Triple H," The Brooklyn Brawler said. [1:33 - 2:08]

The match occurred on the July 4, 2000, episode of WWE SmackDown in Sunrise, Florida. It was a three-on-one Handicap Elimination match featuring Funaki and Taka Michinoku of Kai En Tai and The Brooklyn Brawler against Triple H with Stephanie McMahon at ringside.

The Cerebral Assassin easily took care of Funaki and Michinoku before Chris Jericho interfered and helped The Brooklyn Brawler get the famous victory.

The WWE Chief Content Officer is a 14-time World Champion, having won the WWE Title nine times and the World Heavyweight Championship on five occasions.

The Brooklyn Brawler recalls heated interaction between Triple H and The Rock before the latter's WWE debut

The Rock wrestled his first-ever match in WWE against The Brooklyn Brawler at a house show in Texas. Before the match happened, there was seemingly a heated interaction between The Rock and Triple H, two future world champions looking to make a name for themselves back then.

Here's what The Brooklyn Brawler said to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter in an exclusive interview in 2022:

"Hunter walks over, he's a little skinny guy. He looks like a pirate and he's like, 'Did I hear right? This is your very first match?' And then [The] Rock goes, 'Yeah.' 'You know I'm gonna be the Intercontinental Champion,' Triple H said to him. [The] Rock cockily, but I don't think he wanted to be cocky, he said, 'Oh the same title that Don Muraco had me wear. You're going to really like it when you wear it.' Triple H says, 'Maybe you could take a picture with me with it and buy some ring gear.'" [5:35 - 6:17]

The Rock and Triple H sorted things out and became legends in WWE. They now work as executives for the company, with The Game as the Chief Content Officer and The Final Boss as a board member for TKO Group Holdings.

