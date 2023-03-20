"I begged him" - WWE legend wanted to help Hulk Hogan with his health issues, confirms big rumor about The Hulkster

There has been a lot of chatter about Hulk Hogan's health over the past few months. Diamond Dallas Page recently opened up about the same while also revealing details of their recent meeting.

WWE fans last saw Hogan appear on TV on RAW's 30th Anniversary episode, which featured several other legendary names of the business. Kurt Angle revealed some chilling details regarding Hogan's poor health at the time, noting that the WWE Hall of Famer had to use a walking stick as he apparently could no longer feel his legs.

While Hogan's representatives shot down claims regarding his physical condition, the former WWE Champion dealing with severe back issues has been well-documented.

Diamond Dallas Page recently revealed that he did see Hulk Hogan with a walking staff during the last time they interacted. DDP could not confirm all the speculation about Hogan but did note that his former WCW colleague was not in the best shape after undergoing countless back surgeries.

Page, who has engineered his own successful yoga-based fitness program, even recalled begging Hulk to allow him to help the 69-year-old with the problems in his back. Here's what DDP had to say about Hulk Hogan's current health issues while speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews:

"You know, I was in the room with him and didn't hear any of that from him. I did see he had a staff, and I know that he's had back issues. He's had eight back operations. I begged Hulk to let me come down and work with him. I begged him after he had his third back surgery. I showed him the video of Arthur, the disabled veteran. You know, some guys are so old school that they only know one thing, and that's the way they train. They have a set thing that has worked their whole life. So, you know it's tough to break down." [0:32 - 1:05]

Diamond Dallas Page wishes he had a high-profile pay-per-view match against Hulk Hogan

DDP entered professional wrestling relatively late in his career but quickly became one of WCW's top babyfaces due to sheer hard work and dedication. Page stated that he had tons of respect for Hulk Hogan as he would not have become a massive name in WCW without The Hulkster's support.

Diamond Dallas Page and Hulk Hogan competed in many matches; however, the veterans interestingly never had a singles showdown at a major pay-per-view. This is something that DDP wished had happened during their heydey.

Page admitted that he loved Hulk Hogan a lot and was sad to see his former rival's body get beat down over the years, which has unfortunately happened to many of his peers:

"I love Hulk. Hulk was a big factor in the elevation of Diamond Dallas Page and Randy Savage and the whole thing. He was a big factor," DDP continued. "We should have had a pay-per-view together. Me and him. Never understood how that didn't work out. I did it twice, but they were in tag teams, but we should have had a mono e mono, but as I said, I love Hulk, man. It bums me out that he is feeling beat up, but that's with everybody." [1:06 - 2:oo]

