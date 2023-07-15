"I was there with him from the beginning" - Wrestling Legend discusses Madison Square Garden incident involving Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about how Roman Reigns has captured the imagination of fans around the globe.

Reigns was at Madison Square Garden last week during the SmackDown tapings. The Tribal Chief was prominently featured on the show with a major focus on the internal struggle within The Bloodline.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Machine podcast, Teddy spoke highly of Roman. He claimed that despite being a heel, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has the fans in the palm of his hands.

He explained how fans were enamored with his presence and waited for him outside Madison Square Garden last week, singing his song and waiting to catch a glimpse of the star.

"I like Roman. He's certainly come a long way. To watch him on the Monday Night RAW show and to have those people sing that song. You know you got them when you have them doing that. Then I also heard that when he was leaving Madison Square Garden, the people were outside singing the song as he was leaving. That's when you know you got them, that's when you know you're over, and that's when you know you've done a hell of a job.

Teddy also had some good wishes for The Tribal Chief and hoped that he becomes an even bigger star in the business.

"God bless Roman Reigns. I was there with him from the beginning. I watched him grow. He has certainly did a tremendous job. Roman, good luck to you, player." [From 0:53 - 1:30]

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown next week

In an effort to send a message to Roman Reigns, Jey Uso unleashed a brutal attack on Paul Heyman and The Bloodline's Enforcer Solo Sikoa this week.

Heyman and Solo were out to inform Jey that Roman would be on SmackDown next week and the two stars would be face-to-face to discuss the rules of engagement.

The situation between The Tribal Chief and his cousins has become tense after Jimmy Uso was hospitalized after a beatdown from Roman and Solo. It looks like Reigns is heading for a collision with Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

