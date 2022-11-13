Vince Russo recently stated that he's not a fan of Bayley's on-screen character on WWE RAW, as it's too far from what she's like in real life.

The Role Model is the leader of Damage CTRL on RAW, with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as her stablemates. Though the faction is heavily featured on the Monday night show, the trio has struggled to strike a chord with many viewers who think they have been miscast.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained that a performer's on-screen character should be an extension of their real self. The former WWE writer added that all the veterans of the business would agree with his argument, including giants like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mick Foley.

Furthermore, Russo pointed out that the biggest reason for Stone Cold's success was that he presented a heightened version of his real-life personality on TV.

"You know what, Chris, any veteran would tell you. Any veteran would tell you, from Austin to Mick to Al Snow, Stevie Ray, any veteran, would tell you to magnify your personality. Your character is an extension of yourself under a microscope. Chris, the thing that boggles my mind is, why do they make it so difficult? I don't understand that. It's so freakin' easy. Steve Austin knew, "I'm gonna be Steve Austin, but I'm gonna blow it up a million percent." And that's what he did," said Russo. (4:20 - 5:03)

Vince Russo cited the example of Bayley, saying the RAW Superstar's character was not resonating since it doesn't reflect what she's like off camera. He added that WWE was needlessly complicating its programming by creating gimmicks that had little to no similarity to the personalities of those enacting them.

"I can't believe Bayley; that's not her. She's trying to play this character; it's not her. I don't know why they are doing it; maybe EC3 can answer this. I don't know, Chris, if they are doing this for ownage because they want to own the character and recreate it. I don't know what's the reason, but they make it so much hard than it is," added Russo. (5:15 - 5:36)

Bayley will be in action at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Bayley has been embroiled in a feud with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, which has spanned two major matches, both of which Belair has won. On the other hand, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai's feud with Alexa Bliss and Asuka has also been running for several weeks. Both these rivalries could finally conclude in a WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2022.

Damage CTRL will join forces with Nikki Cross and a mystery performer to square off against Belair, Bliss, Asuka, and two yet-to-be-revealed stars on November 26. The match would surely be a wild affair, where everyone involved can settle their differences once and for all before moving to different challenges.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on Bayley's on-screen character in WWE? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

