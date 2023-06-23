"I can't believe I have had you here right under my nose" - Details on Vince McMahon praising WWE legend (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently recalled when he impressed Vince McMahon after returning to WWE in a managerial role.

Before assuming the role of an authority figure, Long was a referee in WWE. However, he was quick to rise up the ranks. His tenure as the General Manager of SmackDown from 2004-2012 is arguably the best and most entertaining run anyone has had as an on-screen GM in the global juggernaut.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long looked back at John Laurinaitis calling him up to return to WWE as a manager after being fired as a referee.

The Hall of Famer mentioned that it was the trio of Sgt. Slaughter, Earl Hebner, and Michael Hayes, who convinced Vince McMahon of his abilities.

"One day I got a call from Laurinaitis, and he said they wanted me to come back as a manager. So then I found out that the people who were responsible for that was Sgt. Slaughter, Earl Hebner, and Michael Hayes. They talked to Vince and told him what I could do," said Teddy Long.

Furthermore, Teddy Long recalled that after he cut a promo on Tommy Dreamer, Vince McMahon met him backstage and applauded his work.

"So that's when I went back to Providence Road Island with D'Lo Brown, and I cut this promo on Tommy Dreamer, and I remember coming back through the curtain where Vince was, and he looked up and said to me, 'I can't believe I have had you here right under my nose all this time," added Teddy Long. [2:44 - 2:32]

WWE veteran Teddy Long says Vince McMahon is one of the nicest people he has ever met

A few weeks back on Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated that though he didn't spend much time with Vince McMahon, he was one of the nicest people he had ever met.

The wrestling veteran explained that since McMahon was running a massive operation, he was prone to losing his cool occasionally.

"Well, I can't say what he's REALLY like because I didn't hang out with him that much. But the time that I got to spend with him, I thought he was one of the nicest people in the world. I know he has his rampages and stuff but sometimes, like I always say, this man has a billion-dollar operation that he's running and one little thing can happen and screw everything up, so I can understand, when you go out and say the wrong thing, what that can do, and he'd be a little...I don't know if I'd be as mad as I've seen him but he just lets you know, 'Don't make that mistake anymore', and I didn't have a problem with that," said Teddy Long.

While Triple H has taken up the creative responsibilities from Vince McMahon, the former WWE CEO still reportedly makes changes to the shows sometimes.

Do you think Teddy Long was the best on-screen manager in WWE history? Sound off in the comment section below.

