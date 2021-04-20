"I can't believe it" - WWE veteran rips Alexa Bliss' backstage segment on RAW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his take on Alexa Bliss' backstage segment on RAW. Russo was clearly not a fan of where this storyline has gone and he made his thoughts pretty clear.

Alexa Bliss appeared in a backstage segment on WWE RAW alongside Lily. Bliss informed us that Lily did not like The Fiend, nor did she like anyone on the RAW women's roster.

Vince Russo gave his take on this segment in the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show.

Russo is not a fan of how this angle has played out and how it deviated from its original course. The former WWE writer specifically mentioned how Lily randomly entering the storyline doesn't make any sense and is indicative of a very weak plot. Here's what Russo said:

"I can't believe it. Six months, a year, however long... whenever they tied Alexa Bliss to The Fiend, however long ago that was, and I remember her cutting her promos to Nikki - 'whenever I'm around him', this, that and the other thing, after all that, the end of the story is that Lily didn't like The Fiend. Are you kidding me? How long ago did they marry Alexa and The Fiend? How long ago was that? So that's the end story. Lily, we didn't even know a Lily existed until last week, she didn't like The Fiend which explains now why we had the black gimmick... do you know how weak that story is?"

The Fiend hasn't been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 37

The Fiend faced Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37. After months of buildup, the finish to the match surprised everyone. Alexa Bliss had black liquid pouring down her face, with Randy Orton using the distraction to hit The Fiend with an RKO and pin him. The Fiend hasn't been seen in WWE since, although Alexa Bliss has appeared on RAW.

"All you little girls on the #WWERaw roster ... Lilly didn't like HIM, and Lilly doesn't like any of you." - @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/dz6hO1FQ9g — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021

A report that came out after WrestleMania stated that The Fiend had originally been slated to win the match, but the result was changed during the weekend of WrestleMania. Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard are believed to have played a major role in the change.

