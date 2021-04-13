When the finish of Randy Orton vs. The Fiend was changed for WrestleMania 37 - Report

Night two of WrestleMania 37 opened in surprising fashion, with the match-up between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton leading off the show. After months and months of over-the-top build leading to this match, the finish shocked people as Orton won clean after just one RKO.

As we saw on last night's edition of Monday Night RAW, the story was that Alexa Bliss distracted The Fiend, allowing Orton to hit the RKO from behind and pin Wyatt. Bliss followed up on the story during RAW, talking about how she is going to go it alone now that she has learned the dark side. She even introduced a new companion.

As Fightful Select reported yesterday, the finish was initially supposed to be The Fiend defeating Orton. However, the report went on to note that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard were instrumental in changing the result to Orton going over at some point during the weekend.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio followed up on Fightful's report late last night.

When was the finish of Randy Orton vs. The Fiend changed?

According to Meltzer, the finish of the match was changed just hours before night two of WrestleMania 37 went on the air Sunday night. Here was the exchange:

Bryan Alvarez: “I was told a couple of finishes were changed on the weekend of the show.”

Dave Meltzer: “I told you about two of them the last day...two of the major matches. One finish was done on Saturday and the other was on Sunday. One of the finishes, the Randy Orton finish, was changed on Sunday hours before the show. I think. I think at least three finishes changed.”

Bryan Alvarez: “I know of two and one of them you told me and that wasn’t one of them and then the Randy one. That would be at least four that I know of.”

(h/t WrestlingNews.co for the transcript)

What did you think of the Randy Orton vs. The Fiend match at WrestleMania 37? Let us know in the comments section below!