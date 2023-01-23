"I can't believe our love child exists" - Liv Morgan responds to interesting claim from released WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose have worked together several times throughout their time in WWE, but it appears that the former NXT Women's Champion has found out what the child of the two women would look like.

Taking to Twitter, Rose claimed that the image she shared looked like the love child of herself and Liv Morgan, something that the former SmackDown Women's Champion went on to respond to.

It appears that the model in the image that was originally shared by Rose looks like the released WWE star but has Liv Morgan's hairstyle, which makes the two women believe that she is a merge of them both.

Liv Morgan is set to enter The WWE Women's Royal Rumble at number one

Bianca Belair has been the ironwoman of the Women's Royal Rumble match over the past three years, but that could all change this weekend. Liv Morgan has already announced that she will enter the bout at number one and will be forced to overcome 29 other women in order to book a Championship match at WrestleMania.

As of writing, Rhea Ripley is still seen as the favorite for the match, but that doesn't mean that Morgan can't find a way past The Nightmare to once again push forward her current Cinderella story.

Morgan winning Money in the Bank was one of the biggest moments of 2022, and since she has never won The Royal Rumble, it would be quite an achievement for her to last from number one.

The winner of the match will then have their choice of champion to challenge at WrestleMania if Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair still hold their respective titles in April.

Do you think Liv Morgan will win the Women's Royal Rumble from number one? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

