AEW Executive Vice President and current TNT Champion, Cody, shared his opinion on midcard championships in professional wrestling.

The AEW TNT Championship is seen by some as AEW's equivalent to a television title or WWE Intercontinental Championship. These are championships mostly associated with performers who perform in the midcard as opposed to the main event.

However, the current TNT Champion responded to a fan question on Twitter, stating that he doesn't believe in midcard titles. Cody said that he believes that it is the wrestler who makes the championship as opposed to vice versa.

"Man/woman wearing any belt defines it, not the other way around. I don't believe in "Mid card" titles."

This reaffirms what Cody said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda last year when the AEW EVP spoke about his frustration the term midcard. When he discuss adding second championship to AEW back in November, Cody even stated, "I would never consider it a midcard title."

The conversation about midcard championships came about after a fan suggested the World Championship should be considered more important than the TNT Championship. Cody had previously tweeted that his aim is to make the AEW TNT Championship the most important title in history.

"She's a looker alright! My goal is to make it the most important and coveted belt of all time. (The walk from my office to the entrance tunnel on Wednesday was maybe my favorite bts moment ever. Stopped folks in their tracks)"

AEW TNT Championship

AEW announced the addition of TNT Championship on Mar. 30, 2020. Eight wrestlers competed in a tournament to crown the inaugural TNT Champion across several episodes of AEW Dynamite.

In the finals, Cody defeated Lance Archer to become the first-ever AEW TNT Champion at Double or Nothing in May of 2020.

Since then, Cody has defended the TNT Championship against the likes of Jungle Boy, Scorpio Sky, WARHORSE, Eddie Kingston and Jake Hager in a weekly TNT Championship Open Challenge on AEW Dynamite.

Due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19, the AEW TNT Championship design was unfinished when Cody won the title at Double or Nothing. However, the TNT Championship design has since been updated. The new and finished version of the TNT Championship debuted on the Aug. 12, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite.