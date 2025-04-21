  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "I can't believe they did this!" - WWE veteran furious with WrestleMania 41 booking involving The Rock (Exclusive)

"I can't believe they did this!" - WWE veteran furious with WrestleMania 41 booking involving The Rock (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 21, 2025 11:09 GMT
What is next for The Rock? (via WWE.com)
What is next for The Rock? (via WWE.com)

WWE WrestleMania 41 had quite a few great moments in store, but The Rock not appearing was a massive surprise for many. According to Vince Russo, this was a very problematic booking.

Ad

The Rock was instrumental in turning John Cena heel back at Elimination Chamber, but was suspiciously missing from all subsequent programming. This led many to believe that he would reappear at WWE WrestleMania 41 during the match between Cena and Cody Rhodes. But, apparently, that was not the plan.

Speaking about The Rock's absence on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated:

"I can't believe they did this! I really can't. Bro, I was seeing clips throughout the week, The Rock's in Hawaii this and that, I was like bro he is working, man. He was probably in Hawaii last week. And he shot that stuff, he is working. I can't believe they did this to the point... Bro this has to be politics. This has to be a powerplay." [54:37 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Vince Russo believes The Rock's absence from WWE WrestleMania 41 was politically motivated

The WWE veteran was extremely infuriated with The Rock being booked in a storyline involving John Cena and Cody Rhodes but never appearing at the final showdown.

Adding to his previous comments, Vince Russo stated:

"There is no way they are gonna start this at the Elimination Chamber knowing darn well we are not gonna see The Rock for 6 weeks, and then we are not gonna see him at 'Mania. No way. Chris there is no way. This is some kind of politics, powerplay, I don't know what's going on... If they did plan it that way, bro shame on them." [55:12 onwards]
Ad
Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Rock down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications