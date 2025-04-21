"I can't believe they did this!" - WWE veteran furious with WrestleMania 41 booking involving The Rock (Exclusive)

WWE WrestleMania 41 had quite a few great moments in store, but The Rock not appearing was a massive surprise for many. According to Vince Russo, this was a very problematic booking.

The Rock was instrumental in turning John Cena heel back at Elimination Chamber, but was suspiciously missing from all subsequent programming. This led many to believe that he would reappear at WWE WrestleMania 41 during the match between Cena and Cody Rhodes. But, apparently, that was not the plan.

Speaking about The Rock's absence on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated:

"I can't believe they did this! I really can't. Bro, I was seeing clips throughout the week, The Rock's in Hawaii this and that, I was like bro he is working, man. He was probably in Hawaii last week. And he shot that stuff, he is working. I can't believe they did this to the point... Bro this has to be politics. This has to be a powerplay." [54:37 onwards]

Vince Russo believes The Rock's absence from WWE WrestleMania 41 was politically motivated

The WWE veteran was extremely infuriated with The Rock being booked in a storyline involving John Cena and Cody Rhodes but never appearing at the final showdown.

Adding to his previous comments, Vince Russo stated:

"There is no way they are gonna start this at the Elimination Chamber knowing darn well we are not gonna see The Rock for 6 weeks, and then we are not gonna see him at 'Mania. No way. Chris there is no way. This is some kind of politics, powerplay, I don't know what's going on... If they did plan it that way, bro shame on them." [55:12 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Rock down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

