"I don't believe you" - WWE Universe reacts to several hilarious pitches including SmackDown star being revealed as Undertaker's long-lost son 

Brian Gerwitz recently took to Twitter to react to rumors that The Rock could make his return at The Royal Rumble to set up a WWE showdown with Roman Reigns.

While making a point, the former writer revealed three interesting pitches that had been made during his time in the company. One included Vince McMahon growing a beard and having a mid-life crisis, and the other was John Cena losing to Bray Wyatt after a possessed child sang to him.

Brian Gewirtz @bfg728



Vince having midlife crisis, growing beard, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songs



Kaval being Undertakers secret long lost son



Cena losing to Bray Wyatt via singing possessed child… wait, that one actually happened B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling WWE has discussed The Rock winning the Royal Rumble to set up a WrestleMania match vs. Roman Reigns, per @davemeltzerWON WWE has discussed The Rock winning the Royal Rumble to set up a WrestleMania match vs. Roman Reigns, per @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/Fq4NeemKlD Things “discussed” in my time at wwe:Vince having midlife crisis, growing beard, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songsKaval being Undertakers secret long lost sonCena losing to Bray Wyatt via singing possessed child… wait, that one actually happened twitter.com/brwrestling/st… Things “discussed” in my time at wwe:Vince having midlife crisis, growing beard, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songs Kaval being Undertakers secret long lost sonCena losing to Bray Wyatt via singing possessed child… wait, that one actually happened twitter.com/brwrestling/st…

Of course, the latter did become a reality, but one that wasn't was former SmackDown star Kaval being revealed as The Undertaker's secret long-lost son. The company likes to present these kinds of personal storylines, so it's a surprise that this one wasn't pushed forward, and it appears that the wrestling universe agrees.

However, there are some who refuse to believe pitches that are this hilarious happened.

WWE fans are still hoping that Kaval is revealed as The Undertaker's son

Kaval hasn't wrestled for WWE in more than a decade, and The Undertaker recently announced his retirement. However, it appears that fans are still open to seeing this storyline become a reality.

While many fans don't remember Kaval, who was also known as Low Ki, there are several who reflected on the fact that he has potential in the Stamford-based company.

It is worth noting that The Undertaker signed a lengthy deal with WWE before his retirement and still remains a part of the promotion, which means that technically this is a storyline that could happen with less physical wrestling.

Donald Moncure @dm3wrestleguy97 @bfg728 Why can I imagine number 1. Also Kaval being Taker son. @bfg728 Why can I imagine number 1. Also Kaval being Taker son.

Several fans who have reacted to the post appear to be pushing for the Triple H-led promotion to do the storyline, which means that even without Vince McMahon at the helm, WWE has its own reputation to uphold.

Would you have liked to have seen The Undertaker unveiling his long-lost son on TV? Have your say in the comments section below!

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes