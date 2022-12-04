"I don't believe you" - WWE Universe reacts to several hilarious pitches including SmackDown star being revealed as Undertaker's long-lost son 

Brian Gerwitz recently took to Twitter to react to rumors that The Rock could make his return at The Royal Rumble to set up a WWE showdown with Roman Reigns.
While making a point, the former writer revealed three interesting pitches that had been made during his time in the company. One included Vince McMahon growing a beard and having a mid-life crisis, and the other was John Cena losing to Bray Wyatt after a possessed child sang to him.
Of course, the latter did become a reality, but one that wasn't was former SmackDown star Kaval being revealed as The Undertaker's secret long-lost son. The company likes to present these kinds of personal storylines, so it's a surprise that this one wasn't pushed forward, and it appears that the wrestling universe agrees.
However, there are some who refuse to believe pitches that are this hilarious happened.
WWE fans are still hoping that Kaval is revealed as The Undertaker's son
Kaval hasn't wrestled for WWE in more than a decade, and The Undertaker recently announced his retirement. However, it appears that fans are still open to seeing this storyline become a reality.
While many fans don't remember Kaval, who was also known as Low Ki, there are several who reflected on the fact that he has potential in the Stamford-based company.
It is worth noting that The Undertaker signed a lengthy deal with WWE before his retirement and still remains a part of the promotion, which means that technically this is a storyline that could happen with less physical wrestling.
Several fans who have reacted to the post appear to be pushing for the Triple H-led promotion to do the storyline, which means that even without Vince McMahon at the helm, WWE has its own reputation to uphold.
Would you have liked to have seen The Undertaker unveiling his long-lost son on TV? Have your say in the comments section below!
