"I'm not sure I belong here" - How Shawn Michaels was responsible for former WWE Champion wanting to quit

There is no denying that Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest WWE Superstars in the history of the company. His Iron Man match against Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12 is still considered one of the best matches of all time. Former WWE Champion JBL revealed that he felt insecure after watching the match and thought he wasn't cut out for a career in WWE.

JBL, also known as Bradshaw joined WWE in 1996. But it wasn't until he became the tag-team partner of Farooq that he started to get fame. Farooq and Bradshaw were one of the most popular acts during the Attitude Era and even won the Tag Team Championships multiple times.

Speaking on WWE Network's Untold, JBL talked about his early days in WWE. He admitted that he got intimidated after watching Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart's performance at WrestleMania 12. JBL even thought of going back to Japan after witnessing the Hart vs. Michaels at WrestleMania 12.

''I remember it was WrestleMania 12 where Bret and Shawn Michaels had that incredible Iron Man match in The Pond. And I remember just sitting there watching that and thinking, 'I'm not sure I belong here.' It was such an incredible spectacle.''

JBL felt discouraged after watching Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart's impressive performances

JBL further talked about how despondent he was during his early WWE career. He just wanted to quit after watching Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart put on performances of a lifetime.

"I was really despondent about the whole thing. I didn’t know if I was going to make it or not."

Even though JBL had a rough start to his WWE career, he went on to become a popular Superstar as part of the APA team. After years of being a tag-team wrestler along with Farooq, JBL finally broke out as a singles competitor after Farooq had left WWE.

JBL became the WWE Champion and went on to have one of the most memorable reigns in SmackDown history.