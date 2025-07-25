  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "I belong in this photo" - WWE Superstar wants to be a part of The Judgment Day

"I belong in this photo" - WWE Superstar wants to be a part of The Judgment Day

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jul 25, 2025 11:24 GMT
The Judgment Day (Image Credits: Finn B&aacute;lor on X)
The Judgment Day (Image Credits: Finn Bálor on X)

The Judgment Day is dominating WWE with multiple champions being a part of the group. Another superstar who has shown interest in joining the faction is Brayden Jesse Ray, also known as BJ Ray.

Ad

The faction consists of the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, and the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan is still an official member of the group, but is sidelined with an injury.

On Instagram, BJ Ray reacted to an all-Judgment Day selfie posted by Bálor. The WWE LFG star claimed that he belonged in the photo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I belong in this photo fr fr," wrote Ray.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Check out a screengrab of Ray's comment:

Ad

JD McDonagh praised Finn Bálor are tag team partners in The Judgment Day

JD McDonagh and Finn Bálor have known each other for years. The duo is in their second reign as the WWE World Tag Team Champions and crucial members of The Judgment Day.

Speaking on INSIGHT, The Irish Ace explained why he considered Bálor as his mentor. He said:

Ad
"What’s your ultimate fantasy dream in wrestling? I would have said, win the Tag Titles with Finn. Honestly, so I looked up to him a lot because obviously the age difference. He’s 9-10 years older than me, and he’s lit the way for me in a lot of ways, showing me that it is possible (...) It was so, so fulfilling and such a full-circle moment for me on him training me. He felt the same way about it,"
Ad

Bálor and McDonagh will defend the World Tag Team Championships against Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of the Latino World Order. The duo became the #1 contenders with a win over The New Day and The Creed Brothers on Monday Night RAW.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications