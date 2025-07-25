"I belong in this photo" - WWE Superstar wants to be a part of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is dominating WWE with multiple champions being a part of the group. Another superstar who has shown interest in joining the faction is Brayden Jesse Ray, also known as BJ Ray.The faction consists of the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, and the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan is still an official member of the group, but is sidelined with an injury.On Instagram, BJ Ray reacted to an all-Judgment Day selfie posted by Bálor. The WWE LFG star claimed that he belonged in the photo.&quot;I belong in this photo fr fr,&quot; wrote Ray.Check out a screengrab of Ray's comment:JD McDonagh praised Finn Bálor are tag team partners in The Judgment DayJD McDonagh and Finn Bálor have known each other for years. The duo is in their second reign as the WWE World Tag Team Champions and crucial members of The Judgment Day.Speaking on INSIGHT, The Irish Ace explained why he considered Bálor as his mentor. He said:&quot;What’s your ultimate fantasy dream in wrestling? I would have said, win the Tag Titles with Finn. Honestly, so I looked up to him a lot because obviously the age difference. He’s 9-10 years older than me, and he’s lit the way for me in a lot of ways, showing me that it is possible (...) It was so, so fulfilling and such a full-circle moment for me on him training me. He felt the same way about it,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBálor and McDonagh will defend the World Tag Team Championships against Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of the Latino World Order. The duo became the #1 contenders with a win over The New Day and The Creed Brothers on Monday Night RAW.