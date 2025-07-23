Finn Balor sends one-word message after Judgment Day member is cleared to return from injury 

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were backstage on RAW this past Monday with fellow Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio. &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom is now medically cleared and will be in action at SummerSlam 2025.At the end of their backstage segment, as Dominik Mysterio was leaving after being cleared to compete, Finn Balor hilariously told him to get lollipops. For those unaware, Dominik will defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer.&quot;Hey, make sure to get some lollipops,&quot; Balor told the reigning Intercontinental Champion.This match was initially scheduled to take place a month ago at Night of Champions. However, The Judgment Day member was forced to miss the show due to a rib injury. The last time Dominik Mysterio had a title match was at Money in the Bank in early June 2025, when he beat Octagon Jr. to retain the gold.After this week's RAW, Balor posted a clip of his segment with Dominik on Instagram with the following one-word message:&quot;Lollipops.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs for Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, they will face LWO for the World Tag Team Title. Latino World Order defeated The New Day and The Creed Brothers in a Triple Threat Match on RAW to earn the championship shot. As of now, it's unclear if the title contest will take place on RAW or at SummerSlam.Finn Balor gets high praise from JD McDonagh amid World Tag Team Title runThe Prince and McDonagh are in their second run as World Tag Team Champions and are hopeful that this one will last longer than their previous reign, which came to an end after six months.McDonagh recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast. During the chat, he had nothing but high praise for The Prince, explaining why he considered his Judgment Day stablemate his mentor.&quot;What’s your ultimate fantasy dream in wrestling? I would have said, win the Tag Titles with Finn. Honestly, so I looked up to him a lot because obviously the age difference. He’s 9-10 years older than me, and he’s lit the way for me in a lot of ways, showing me that it is possible (...) It was so, so fulfilling and such a full-circle moment for me on him training me. He felt the same way about it,&quot; McDonagh said. [H/T: Yahoo Sports]Despite The Judgment Day's recent struggles, it appears the faction has now gotten back on track, with all of its active members holding titles on RAW.