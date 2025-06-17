Major WWE star teases alliance with The New Day following recent split

A popular WWE star teased an alliance with The New Day today on social media. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are the reigning World Tag Team Champions on RAW.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are in a tag team known as A-Town Down Under on RAW. The duo is the former WWE Tag Team Champions, but they have not been on the same page in recent weeks. Waller and Theory were spotted backstage arguing last night on the red brand and haven't competed in a match together on the red brand since March 24.

Waller took to social media following this week's edition of the red brand and teased an alliance with The New Day. He noted that it was nice to have veterans in the locker room who were not only looking out for themselves.

"It’s nice to finally have some veterans in the locker room who are here to help rather than just protect their spot," he wrote.

The New Day captured the World Tag Team Championship from The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41 and have only defended the title once so far.

WWE star Xavier Woods celebrates a major milestone

The New Day's Xavier Woods recently celebrated a massive milestone for his YouTube channel.

The veteran runs the popular UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, and it turned ten years old earlier this month. Woods thanked wrestling fans for helping his vision come to life, and you can check out his message in the post below.

"Today @UpUpDwnDwn is 10 years old. We built something important for this generation of professional wrestling. We showed that each of us is so much more than what you get to see on tv. Real people, with real passions, who know their worth and are willing to fight for it. Im thankful to everyone involved in helping make my vision of broadening what it means to be a pro wrestler, come to life. Always and forever, keep it tight," he wrote.

The New Day betrayed Big E last year and refused his offer to become their manager. It will be interesting to see which team challenges Woods and Kingston for the World Tag Team Championship next on WWE RAW.

