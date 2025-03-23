"I am the better way" - Montez Ford breaks silence after successful title defense on WWE SmackDown

Montez Ford has broken his silence after a dominant win on WWE SmackDown live from Bologna, Italy. Ford and Angelo Dawkins successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Championship against Los Garza last Friday.

Ad

It has been five years since their last run with tag team gold. The Street Profits finally took control of their destiny and beat DIY on the March 14, 2025, episode of SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Ford and Dawkins then beat Angel and Humberto of Legado Del Fantasma last Friday to retain their titles.

One of the biggest spots during the match was when Montez Ford landed on his feet after Los Garza tried to hit the Double Press Slam off the top rope. Ford used his athleticism to avoid any damage, leading to a great reaction from the Italian crowd.

Ad

Trending

In a post on Instagram, Ford shared the moment he landed on his feet as Angel and Humberto looked on in shock. The reel also captured the huge "Tez" chants inside the Unipol Arena.

"WHEN THERE’S A WILL, I AM THE BETTER WAY," Ford wrote.

Ad

It will be interesting to see how Ford and Dawkins are booked moving forward. The Spanish and Italian crowds loved the Street Profits despite displaying some heelish antics of late, especially at the Royal Rumble when they helped DIY beat the Motor City Machine Guns.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Montez Ford's Frog Splash

One of the most athletic stars in WWE is the Street Profit's Montez Ford, who showcased it last Friday with his viral flip. Ford also has one of the best finishers in the company, the Frog Splash. It has been used by many legends over the years, but the height Ford gets for his move makes it unique among other stars.

Ad

One of these legends, Rob Van Dam, recently praised Ford for his usage of the Frog Splash. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, RVD was asked to name the best Frog Splash variations he has ever seen.

"I think Montez Ford, definitely, and, of course, Eddie. You know me and Eddie’s, that’s the lifelong contendership everyone’s going to compare our Frog Splashes," RVD said. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Other stars who have used the Frog Splash over the years include Dominik Mysterio, Christian, D'Lo Brown, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE