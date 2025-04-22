"I was blacked out" - Vince Russo recalls scary incident (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has recalled a scary incident during his time at TNA. For those unaware, he has appeared in the Nashville-based promotion on various occasions. His first stint with the company took place during the early 2000s.

Ad

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recalled how he was put into a chokehold backstage in TNA by one of the Harris Brothers following his infamous shoot promo with Roddy Piper.

"This is live TV. So, bro, they're laughing. They go in the back and tell Jeff (Jarrett), yeah, they come again and I'm like guys, 'I told you, f*ck you. Oh I'm sorry cuz F you, F you. I ain't going anywhere.' One of the twins put me in that chokehold, Chris. I was blacked out in two seconds. I was blacked out."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"So, like, I want people to know when that works. I saw black... I got to tell you, you know, again, we bury everything. We bury everything. This was the best thing that happened all weekend long. Absolutely the best thing that happened all weekend long." [From 43:51 onwards]

Ad

Vince Russo previously said he thought he was hit by a "freight train" while trying to break up a fight between two former WWE stars. Fans can check out the complete comment here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manik Aftab Manik Aftab writes Exclusive articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s WWE division. A BA (Hons) in English Literature helped him improve his writing skills before starting his career as a pro wrestling writer.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Aftab worked for Ringside News and The Sportster, where his wrestling articles and feature pieces consistently ranked on the first page of Google SERPs.



He prioritizes accuracy, relevance, and ethics in his reporting by conducting thorough research, verifying sources, and adhering to professional journalistic standards.



While Aftab’s favorite wrestler in AEW is Hangman Adam Page, he doesn’t have a favorite in WWE yet. However, he considers Stone Cold Steve Austin to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. His earliest memory of watching pro wrestling was when The Rock faced The New Age Outlaws in a handicap match, but it was the John Cena vs. Edge match from Unforgiven 2006 that got him hooked. If given the chance to manage a star from the Attitude Era, he would choose The British Bulldog, as he believes Davey Boy Smith was a terrific worker and could've benefitted from having a mouthpiece for his lack of mic skills.



When not watching pro wrestling, Aftab enjoys reading science fiction and watching anime. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.