"I blame Bayley"- Fans confused with WWE Hall of Famer's tweet

Beth Phoenix's latest tweet targeting Bayley has left the WWE Universe confused.

The WWE Hall of Famer is quite active on social media and regularly interacts with fellow superstars on Twitter and Instagram. Phoenix recently responded to Becky Lynch's challenge to a match and stated that she was busy.

Phoenix has now shared a tweet aimed at former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The Glamazon simply wrote that she blames The Role Model, leaving fans confused as to what happened between the two.

Check out Phoenix's tweet below:

Here are a bunch of responses to Phoenix's tweet, from fans who didn't have a clue as to what she was referring to:

Beth Phoenix and Bayley have squared off in the past

At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Beth Phoenix and Natalya competed in a Tag Team Fatal Four-Way match for the Women's Tag Team titles. The match also consisted of The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka, and The IIconics.

In the final moments of the match, Beth Phoenix hit a Glam Slam on Bayley, and was thrown out of the ring by Peyton Royce. Meanwhile, Billie Kay (who had tagged Phoenix around the same time) stole a quick pin to win the Women's Tag Team titles.

Bayley has been out of action with an injury that she suffered while training at the WWE Performance Center last year. She had a hilarious exchange with Phoenix earlier this year. It started when she stated that the WWE Hall of Famer returned to action while she was injured. Phoenix was quick to hit back at her with a tweet.

It has been about eight months since The Role Model went on a hiatus due to her injury. In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that she could return on the road to WrestleMania 38.

Would you like to see these women face off in a singles match at The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments below!

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Angana Roy