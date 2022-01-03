"Busy" - WWE Hall of Famer responds to Becky Lynch’s challenge

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix doesn't seem interested in Becky Lynch's challenge.

Beth Phoenix made her return to confront Maryse at WWE Day 1, which helped her husband Edge pick up the victory against The Miz. Based on the fallout from that match, it appears that a mixed tag team match between the two couples could potentially be happening at the Royal Rumble.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, however, wanted herself some of The Glamazon and issued a challenge to the WWE Hall of Famer following the Day 1 event. Beth Phoenix has now responded, but it's likely not what Big Time Becks was hoping for.

"Busy," Beth Phoenix tweeted in response.

What's next for Becky Lynch on WWE RAW?

With Liv Morgan seemingly in her rearview mirror and Beth Phoenix busy with Maryse, what's next for RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch?

Looking at the women's roster on WWE RAW right now, it would make the most sense for Becky Lynch to revisit the rivalry with Bianca Belair she started with her return at SummerSlam.

Bianca Belair has been kept strong in recent months away from Becky Lynch and just wrapped up her feud with Doudrop, defeating her opponent three straight times in the process.

With WWE's insistence on keeping Lynch as a heel, Belair certainly makes the most sense for her next challenger heading into the Royal Rumble.

Another possibility would be the returning Asuka, who's been out with an injury in recent months. Lynch and Asuka have had several memorable matches over the years, and it might be worthwhile to revisit that rivalry in 2022.

What are your thoughts on the back and forth between Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix? Would you like to see this matchup take place in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

