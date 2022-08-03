"I was booed out of the building!" -- 5-time champion lashes out at WWE for supporting Becky Lynch after injury

WWE's public acknowledgment of Becky Lynch's injury-induced absence did not sit well with former women's champion Bayley.

Last night, WWE took to Twitter to post #ThankYouBecky, following her injury at the hands of Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, but the Role Model did not like the gesture. She took it upon herself to highlight the hypocrisy of the tweet, recalling when she wrestled through an injury on RAW back in 2017.

Bayley added that due to said injury, she had to drop out of her RAW Women's Championship match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam that year. She then mentioned how she was booed out of the building when she "poured her heart out," highlighting the contrast between everyone's reaction to Becky Lynch receiving a positive response from everyone in the WWE Universe.

"In 2017, I separated my shoulder in a match on RAW, I finished the match and won. I then had to drop out of my title match at SummerSlam because I wasn't medically cleared to compete. When I poured my heart out next week to let fans know, I was booed out of the building!" said Bayley in her post.

Bayley had a bone to pick with Becky Lynch after the latter turned face and backed Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. The 5-time champion teamed up with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to launch a vicious attack on Big Time Becks, using a steel chair to further aggravate the injury.

Bayley hints at a name for her heel stable on WWE RAW

Bayley's surprise return at SummerSlam broke the internet when it was revealed that she was not alone. Dakota Kai, who was previously released by the company, and Iyo Sky, who was out with an injury, joined the former women's champion to mark the arrival of a new heel stable in the RAW women's division.

Bayley hinted at the trio's name in a series of recent tweets and that they might be called "CONTROL." Their biggest target is Bianca Belair, but the latter might have found new allies in Asuka and Alexa Bliss following the injury to Becky Lynch.

