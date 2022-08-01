WWE Superstar Bayley hints new name for her stable following SummerSlam return

WWE Superstar Bayley made a huge return at SummerSlam 2022 last night and brought two major surprises with her.

The opening match of SummerSlam, we saw Bianca Belair successfully defend her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch following an intense physical bout.

The EST of WWE was busy celebrating her well-deserved victory when Bayley's theme music sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Bayley walked out to a defeating pop as she made her first appearance in a year, but that was not all. The crowd erupted again as Dakota Kai and Io Shirai (now known as IYO SKY) made their returns, taking the entire pro-wrestling world by surprise.

The Role Model recently took to Twitter to share a one-word post, "CONTROL." It's being speculated that the multi-time Champion has dropped a hint at her stable's potential name on RAW.

She followed the post with another tweet in which she borrowed lyrics from Janet Jackson's popular song Control.

"This is a story about control. My control. Control of what I say, control of what I do. And this time, I'm gonna do it my way. I hope you enjoy this as much as I do. Are we ready? I am 'cause it's all about control and I've got lots of it," quoted Bayley.

Interestingly, one of her new allies, Dakota Kai, was released earlier this year. But she made an impactful return at SummerSlam. IYO SKY sought a hiatus earlier this year after sustaining an injury and arrived as the main roster call-up this weekend.

Becky Lynch turns face to back Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam

After suffering a major loss at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch finally acknowledged Bianca Belair's dominance as a champion. The two superstars shook hands and hugged each other before Big Time Becks rolled out of the ring.

Later, we saw Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY make their way to the ring where they intended to confront Belair.

However, Lynch promptly jumped back inside the squared circle as a backup for her long-term rival. Although the five superstars didn't engage in a physical altercation, the interaction between Belair and Lynch confirmed the latter's face turn at WWE SummerSlam.

