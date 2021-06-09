"I was bored" - Superstar finally reveals details behind mysterious Sister Abigail video from 2017 (Exclusive)

The Sister Abigail character will go down as one of the most mysterious entities in WWE history. Sister Abigail has played an essential role in shaping up Bray Wyatt's gimmick over the years, and there have been countless mentions of the mythical figure without a single sighting on WWE TV.

There have been sightings of Sister Abigail and teasers of her arrival in a few vignettes, and one such video was released by Erick Rowan way back in 2017.

Erick Redbeard, aka Erick Rowan, filmed and posted a video a couple of years ago that featured him dragging the body of a person assumed to be Sister Abigail.

The highly creepy four-minute video was shot when Rowan was out with an injury. During his recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the former WWE star shared some details of the video.

"That was just me playing around" - Erick Rowan on his Sister Abigail video

Rowan said that he made the video with the help of his friend Jason Baker and there was no real purpose behind the clip. Rowan stated that he was bored while sitting on the sidelines and decided to create a video highlighting his character's backstory.

Rowan wanted his and Brodie Lee's gimmick to have more profound stories, and he was hoping that WWE officials would accept his creative inputs and submissions.

"So, that video I did all on my own because I was bored when I got hurt. I did it with my buddy Jason Baker, who does some work with him now. But, no, that was just me playing around with like a backstory to the character I wanted to show, you know, them because they wouldn't give me or Brodie time to have backstories. I was like, 'Well, I'm hurt. Why don't I shoot my backstory.' But they never wanted to use it. My hope was they'd want to use it, but you know, to me, it was just a way of telling a backstory into a character that really didn't get a chance to talk in the microphone. Until you talk in the microphone, nobody knows who you are and where you come from," said Erick Rowan about the Sister Abigail video.

It's not surprising to note that WWE didn't really do much with Erick Rowan's brilliantly-made video that featured an intriguing iteration of Sister Abigail. you can check out the video above.

Erick Rowan also gave his verdict on The Fiend character during the recent Q&A session with Dr. Chris Featherstone, and it's safe to say that the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion's comments will kick off an exciting debate online.

