Former WWE Superstar says The Fiend character has run its course (Exclusive)

Even though The Fiend took the WWE Universe by storm when Bray Wyatt first transformed into this evil character, over time, the gimmick has gotten diluted.

So much so that even former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan (who now goes by the name Erick Redbeard) believes the gimmick has run its course.

Erick Redbeard was a special guest on 'UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone' on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel, where he was asked about The Fiend's persona. You can check out Erick Redbeard talking about The Fiend, The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield, Brodie Lee, and much more in the video below:

Erick Redbeard takes a shot at The Fiend's character

When asked what he thought about The Fiend, Erick Redbeard had this to say:

"Run its course."

In fact, Redbeard even took a cheeky shot at The Fiend, considering that he has been away for so long:

"Or should I say Alexa Bliss' new character?"

When Dr. Featherstone asked Redbeard why The Fiend has been away for so long, he said the following:

"I don't know what's going on."

Even though The Fiend was in a featured match at WrestleMania against Randy Orton, the former lost in surprising fashion when Alexa Bliss turned on him. Bliss has since then donned this Supernatural persona, while The Fiend has been nowhere to be seen.

There has been much speculation about his health and one wonders if judging from the Tweet below, Wyatt is on his way back to WWE.

Do you think Erick Redbeard's criticism of The Fiend is justified, and does Bray Wyatt need a reboot at this stage? Or does The Fiend have some steam left in him yet? Please let us know in the comments below.

