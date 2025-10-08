"I bow down to you" - Charlotte Flair sends message to absent WWE Superstar

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair sent a message to an absent star on social media. The name in question will be out of action for a while.

Former Women's World Champion Naomi announced her pregnancy on the August 18 edition of Monday Night RAW. She was forced to relinquish her title just over a month after winning. The 37-year-old cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract to dethrone IYO SKY at WWE Evolution.

Amid her absence from WWE programming, Naomi recently took to Instagram to share multiple pictures and a video of herself in the streets of Paris. The post caught the attention of Charlotte Flair, who left a short message in the comment section adoring The Glow.

"I bow down to you 🙇‍♀️," she wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the comment:

Charlotte Flair's message to Naomi. (Picture credits: Naomi's Instagram post)

While Naomi is away from the squared circle, The Queen also hasn't wrestled in two weeks. Her last in-ring appearance was on the September 19 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Flair and Bliss successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre at the show.

Charlotte Flair opens up to discuss the aftermath of her WrestleMania 41 loss

Charlotte Flair made a return from injury to compete in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She won the bout to punch her ticket to a title bout at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, she lost to WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Straton on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking at the SummerSlam Post-Show, Flair claimed that she was directionless after WrestleMania 41. She spoke about getting along with Alexa Bliss. The 39-year-old stated that teaming up with the Five Feet of Fury felt really cool.

"Dang, I didn't even think I was gonna be on SummerSlam after WrestleMania. So, I was very much directionless. After 'Mania, I was just like, 'Damn, I came back and gave it all. I don't know what's next.' Then here's this little Five Feet of Fury, like, 'Hey, what's going on with you? Come hang out with me.' I'm like, 'No!' And then here we are at SummerSlam, and it was just like, even after ten years, after everything I've done, this felt really freaking cool," she said.

The surprise union of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss has been received well by wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see for how long the duo holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belts.

