Adrian Groulx recently recalled his reaction when he received a message from The Rock.

NBC's Young Rock is a popular show that walks fans through The Rock's early years. The series features four versions of The Great One - a future Rock who is running for president, him in his 20s, a Teenage Rock, and a 10-year-old Rock.

For those unaware, Adrian Groulx portrays the 10-year-old version of The Brahma Bull. Despite playing a younger version of the former WWE Champion on screen, he described how he reacted when The Rock sent him a message.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Groulx revealed that The Great One sent him "a heartfelt video" that left him in tears.

"So Season 1, I didn't really get to have a Zoom chat with him or call, but at the end, or almost close to the end of the season, he sent me a really heartfelt video, which, I broke down in tears immediately. But Season 2, I was never really reaching out to Dwayne. I'd sometimes comment on his post or whatever, and he'll comment on mine, but I never really had the guts to reach out to him one-on-one. So this season, Bradley finally pushed me to message him twice," Groulx said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Adrian Groulx didn't interact with The Rock until season 3

During the same interview, Groulx also revealed that it took him until season 3 of the show to finally interact with The Rock. The young star described it as everything he could ask for.

"I was never confident enough to actually send him a DM. But this season, finally meeting him after [all] the years... I've always heard he was so nice, but actually being there and meeting him in person, and him just talking to me, he was so nice as everybody said. It was everything I could ask for," Groulx added.

Season 3 of Young Rock is set to premiere on November 4, 2022. This season will also feature former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who will play Cyndi Lauper on the show.

