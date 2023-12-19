"I can fix her," "Serve like a queen" - Liv Morgan's mugshot goes viral after her latest arrest, Twitter goes crazy

Liv Morgan was recently arrested for the possession of marijuana. The WWE Superstar's mugshot quickly went viral on social media, and Wrestling Twitter shared some interesting reactions.

Morgan has been absent from WWE television for months. After losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, she was written off WWE TV following an attack by Rhea Ripley. Morgan has been recovering from her current injury ever since.

Twitter users recently went crazy over Morgan's mugshot; some even called her "The Queen."

Twitter users recently went crazy over Morgan's mugshot; some even called her "The Queen."

Following Morgan's arrest, TMZ sources suggested that a vape pen containing an "oil-like substance" and a plastic bag of weed was found in her car.

A report from PWInsider suggested that the vape pen found in Morgan's vehicle did not belong to her. It was seemingly left in her Jeep by another individual.

Liv Morgan previously opened up about her absence from WWE television

While on a hiatus from WWE programming, Liv Morgan provided an update on her recovery and opened up about her nutrition.

In an interview with Muscle and Health, Morgan said she wanted to return to WWE in her best shape.

"I’m actually out injured right now, and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it’s been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies. I’m basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes."

Upon her comeback, Morgan could potentially set her sights on Rhea Ripley, who, in kayfabe, was responsible for sidelining the 29-year-old from active competition. With the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event right around the corner, the former SmackDown Women's Champion could make her return as a surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

Are you excited about Liv Morgan's eventual return to WWE television? Do you want her to win the women's Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section below.