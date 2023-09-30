Liv Morgan sends nine-word message, claims she can't wait to "come home"

Liv Morgan took to Twitter to send a nine-word message, claiming she can't wait to return to WWE.

Morgan is currently sidelined with an injury. After losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, she was written off television, courtesy of an attack by Rhea Ripley.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan reacted to a tweet from USA Network and expressed her desire to return to WWE as soon as possible.

Check out Morgan's tweet:

"thank u ! But I can’t wait to come home," wrote Morgan.

Liv Morgan revealed the reason behind her current WWE hiatus

Liv Morgan recently confirmed that she is currently sidelined and absent from WWE programming due to an injury.

Speaking in an interview with Muscle and Health, the former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that she is currently focusing on her nutrition and wants to get into the best shape of her life before returning.

She also briefly spoke about her current diet and is balancing things out in life. Morgan said:

"I’m actually out injured right now and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it’s been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies. I’m basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes."

Amid Morgan's absence, her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. It remains to be seen if Morgan will also challenge The Eradicator for her title once she returns to in-ring competition.

Are you excited for Liv Morgan's return to WWE?