"I can make you question it" - Stephanie Vaquer has an interesting message after suffering her first loss on WWE RAW

Stephanie Vaquer sent an interesting message after she suffered her first loss on WWE RAW. She failed to qualify for the semi-final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, losing to Asuka in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

The returning Asuka made an immediate impact on the red brand, defeating Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Raquel Rodriguez, to set up a clash against Alexa Bliss. During the match's closing moments, she received an assist from Rhea Ripley, who cost Rodriguez the chance to qualify for the semi-final after she previously interfered during The Eradicator's Fatal Four-Way Queen of the Ring Match.

On X/Twitter, Vaquer sent a message after suffering her first loss on the red brand and shared a stunning new photo.

Trending

"Whatever you believe now, I can make you question it," wrote Vaquer.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Check out Vaquer's post on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo questioned WWE's decision to put Stephanie Vaquer in the Queen of the Ring Tournament

Vince Russo questioned WWE's decision to put Stephanie Vaquer in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, considering that Asuka went over and progressed to the semi-final.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, the veteran pointed out that Vaquer had gotten over with the WWE Universe, and it didn't make any sense for her to be in the match, resulting in a loss. He said:

"If that's the case, why are you putting Vaquer in the match when she's getting over with the people? What you do is, she's scheduled to be in it. Then you have somebody take her out and she can't compete. Now, she's in an angle and now you don't have to beat her."

Vaquer's first loss on the main roster was at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event when she failed to win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. The contract was won by Naomi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More