"I can make you question it" - Stephanie Vaquer has an interesting message after suffering her first loss on WWE RAW

Stephanie Vaquer sent an interesting message after she suffered her first loss on WWE RAW. She failed to qualify for the semi-final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, losing to Asuka in a Fatal Four-Way Match.
The returning Asuka made an immediate impact on the red brand, defeating Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Raquel Rodriguez, to set up a clash against Alexa Bliss. During the match's closing moments, she received an assist from Rhea Ripley, who cost Rodriguez the chance to qualify for the semi-final after she previously interfered during The Eradicator's Fatal Four-Way Queen of the Ring Match.
On X/Twitter, Vaquer sent a message after suffering her first loss on the red brand and shared a stunning new photo.
"Whatever you believe now, I can make you question it," wrote Vaquer.
Check out Vaquer's post on X/Twitter:
Vince Russo questioned WWE's decision to put Stephanie Vaquer in the Queen of the Ring Tournament
Speaking on Legion of RAW, the veteran pointed out that Vaquer had gotten over with the WWE Universe, and it didn't make any sense for her to be in the match, resulting in a loss. He said:
"If that's the case, why are you putting Vaquer in the match when she's getting over with the people? What you do is, she's scheduled to be in it. Then you have somebody take her out and she can't compete. Now, she's in an angle and now you don't have to beat her."
Vaquer's first loss on the main roster was at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event when she failed to win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. The contract was won by Naomi.