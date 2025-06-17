Stephanie Vaquer humiliated on RAW; ex-WWE writer questions current creative direction for her (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was irate with the way Stephanie Vaquer was booked on RAW this week. The star was in a Fatal Four Way match to advance to the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Stephanie Vaquer faced off against Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile and a returning Asuka for a spot in the semi-finals. However, she could not pick up the win and The Empress of Tomorrow emerged victorious in her first match back.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo explained the creative blunder this week. He noted that WWE knew that Asuka would advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

"Again guys, I'm coming from a writing point of view. We're looking at the four people in this match. Raquel Rodriguez has never won a match, she's not going over. Ivy Nile has never won a match, she's not going over. Here's where they're stupid. You know Asuka's going over because it's her first match back. They ran the same play with Kairi Sane a month ago. It's Asuka's first match back, she's going over."

Russo added that Stephanie Vaquer was so over with the fans. So it made no sense to put her in the match only to end up on the losing side. He felt La Primera should have been attacked before the match, thus starting a new storyline with her assailant.

"If that's the case, why are you putting Vaquer in the match when she's getting over with the people? What you do is, she's scheduled to be in it. Then you have somebody take her out and she can't compete. Now, she's in an angle and now you don't have to beat her." [From 13:43 onwards]

Stephanie Vaquer is one of the most popular new stars on the main roster. The Dark Angel has impressed fans with some strong performances on RAW and in the Money in the Bank match.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books her in the coming months.

