"I can’t believe it" - 34-year-old star sends sarcastic message after Seth Rollins re-signs with WWE

A popular star has sent a sarcastic response to Seth Rollins reportedly re-signing with WWE.

The Visionary has re-signed with WWE as per Fightful Select's latest report. Rollins is currently on a hiatus from WWE TV. His fans are beyond thrilled over him finally coming to a deal with the global wrestling giant.

Game Changer Wrestling's Joey Janela has responded to the report of Seth Rollins' re-signing on X/Twitter with a sarcastic tweet.

"I can’t believe it," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins' epic performance at WrestleMania XL

Rollins was dubbed the MVP of WrestleMania XL by many fans and even The Rock. He pulled double duty at The Show of Shows. On Night 1, Rollins and Cody Rhodes took on The Rock and Roman Reigns in the main event of the night. Unfortunately for the babyface duo, The Brahma Bull pinned Cody and The Bloodline picked up a huge victory.

On Night 2, Rollins lost the World Heavyweight Title to Drew McIntyre and was an emotional mess while heading backstage. Later in the night, The Visionary interfered in the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Thanks to Rollins' interference, The American Nightmare succeeded in pinning Reigns and taking his title.

Shortly after 'Mania, The Rock heaped big praise on Rollins in an Instagram video:

"And also congratulations to who I feel is the real MVP of the entire WrestleMania weekend, Seth Rollins. Seth Freakin’ Rollins. What an honor it was to share the ring with you three. What an honor it was for us to break records. And now my sights are set on the next WrestleMania. But that’s down the road.” [H/T CSS]

Rollins is bound to receive a massive pop when he eventually comes back to WWE TV. It remains to be seen who will be his first target when he makes his long-anticipated return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback