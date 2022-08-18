"I can’t do it"- WWE Hall of Famer rejected Ric Flair's offer to wrestle in his last match

Ric Flair asked fellow WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page to be a part of his final match, but the veteran rejected the offer.

On July 31, 2022, a professional wrestling pay-per-view named Ric Flair's Last Match was held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The event was headlined by a tag team match pitting Flair, and Andrade El Idolo, against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

WCW legend Diamond Dallas Page recently had a chat with Renee Paquette on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. The in-ring veteran revealed during the interview that Flair asked him if he could wrestle in his final match. Here's what he said:

"Ric Flair actually called me and asked me if I would be in the match with him and do a six-man. At first he said, ‘How old are you?’ I said, ‘66.’ He said, ‘I’ve seen you. You’re in great shape. I really would love to have you in this match.’ I said, ‘Ric, I can’t do it. I feel so good. I can’t take a chance of hurting myself.’ He said, ‘I feel great.’ I said, ‘You’re not from this planet.’ That’s when he talked me into doing the roast.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Ric Flair was victorious in his final match

The Nature Boy's final match ended with him putting Jeff Jarrett in the Figure-Four leglock. With Jarrett's shoulders pinned to the mat, the official made the three-count, thus awarding the victory to Flair and Andrade.

After the bout, Flair greeted his family and friends at ringside. Flair's former rivals The Undertaker, Bret Hart, and Mick Foley were in attendance and embraced the two-time WWE Hall of Famer following the contest. Flair later revealed that he passed out twice during the match:

"I just passed out, and Manny is going 'Sir, you have to wake up.' I had the brass knuckles. 'Sir, you have to wake up.' Okay, so then I woke up and I knew where we were and we're home. But I swear to God, twice during the match, I went completely black." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Diamond Dallas Page was one of the most popular stars of the Monday Night Wars during the late '90s. His accomplishments include three WCW World Heavyweight Championship reigns.

DDP was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. The last time he stepped foot in the ring was in January 2020, on AEW TV. The bout in question saw MJF, The Blade, and The Butcher defeating DDP, Dustin Rhodes, and Q. T. Marshall.

