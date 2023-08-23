"I can’t wait" - Bayley sends an interesting message to former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks

Bayley recently took to Twitter to send an interesting message to her good friend and former WWE Superstar, Mercedes Mone.

Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, departed the Stamford-based company in 2022. Since leaving the promotion, she has competed under World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, Mone recalled her iconic 30-minute Iron Women Match against Bayley from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2016 and wrote:

"Let's do it again someday."

In response to this, The Role Model hinted at the possibility of another match against Mone in the future.

"I can’t wait. Happy 8th," Bayley replied.

Check out Bayley's tweet:

During her time in WWE, Mone won multiple championships. She is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. She also held the Women's Tag Team Titles with Bayley.

In fact, the duo held the titles on two separate occasions. Mone even won the tag team titles with Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu.

Bayley recently sent a four-worded message to WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

The Role Model recently took to Twitter to send an interesting message to Rhea Ripley, who is the reigning Women's World Champion.

Ripley, a now-former SmackDown Women's Champion, was presented with the newly introduced Women's World Title. In the meantime, WWE also introduced a new Women's Championship on SmackDown.

In response to a recent photo of Mami that was posted on Twitter, Bayley referenced her Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY, who also happens to be the new Women's Champion.

"GENIUS OF THE SKY," wrote Bayley.

At this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event, SKY won the Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Bianca Belair, who dethroned Asuka at the show.

The win marked SKY's first-ever singles championship victory on the main roster and also saw Damage CTRL reunite amid Dakota Kai's return to television.

