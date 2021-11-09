"I don't care how many times you've main evented WrestleMania" - Former Champion on Roman Reigns

Former 11-time tag team champion King Woods has sent out a major message to Roman Reigns, following the latter's attack on him and Kofi Kingston on last week's SmackDown.

Taking to his Twitter, King Woods shared a video of himself where he commented on Roman Reigns attacking him last week.

The Universal Champion sent a warning to King Woods, saying - “If you show up next week, I’ll show you what a real king looks like.” Woods took some major shots on Roman Reigns and accepted his challenge as well.

"There's two things I want to get off my chest. The first one, being about The Usos and the usurper Roman Reigns. Last Friday, what y'all did was completely unprofessional. So since we're clearly no longer acting as gentlemen in this situation, then its time to get nasty. Because y'all tried to take Kofi out and you completely disrespected my crown. So Roman, I don't care that you are the self proclaimed Head of the Table, I don't care how many times you've been a champion, I don't care how many times you've main evented WrestleMania. I will be at SmackDown on Friday and when I see you, it's your a**," said King Woods.

Roman Reigns vs. King Woods is set for SmackDown this week with a unique stipulation

WWE has announced the first-time-ever one-on-one match between Roman Reigns and King Woods for this week's SmackDown. A unique stipulation has also been announced that the winner of this match will be the ruler of the blue brand. What that exactly means is not clear.

At WWE Survivor Series 2021 later this month, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face WWE Champion Big E. As for King Woods, he will be a part of Team SmackDown in the 5-on-5 elimination match against Team RAW.

King Woods has also suggested a massive stipulation that WWE should add to the Survivor Series match to make it more interesting.

