King Woods suggests massive Royal Rumble implications for Survivor Series match

King Woods has suggested a massive implication that he thinks should be added to the five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match between Team RAW and Team SmackDown.

Taking to his Twitter, Woods shared a video of himself where he once again questioned what are the teams exactly fighting for at the pay-per-view. He then suggested that the losing team should have a five-way elimination match between themselves to decide the first five entrants in next year's Royal Rumble match.

The King further added that the winning team should do the same but for the last five entrants in the multi-man bout next year.

"Survivor Series, 5-on-5 RAW vs. SmackDown, what a joyous occasion, but what are we fighting for? I proclaim, your King proclaims that the losing team, RAW obviously, should have a five-way elimination match fighting for spots one through five in next year's Royal Rumble. And SmackDown, my team, the winning team, would do the same but we'd be fighting for spots 26 through 30. If you guys are down, hit me up, let me know. If not, it's cool, we can still do bragging rights as usual," said King Woods.

Fans have often wanted the Survivor Series elimination matches to have some implications rather than just being for bragging rights. This suggestion from King Woods could surely be an interesting one if implemented and would raise the stakes for the match.

Team RAW and Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series 2021

Like the last few years, Survivor Series 2021 would also feature two traditional five-on-five elimination matches, one for the men and the other for the women.

While there hasn't been any major build-up to the pay-per-view on television yet, WWE has announced the respective teams for both brands via their social media. Initially Dominik Mysterio was the fifth member of Team RAW but lost his spot to Bobby Lashley this week on the Red brand.

The teams are as follows:

Men's Team RAW: Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley

Men's Team SmackDown: Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, and Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss)

Women's Team RAW: Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina

Women's Team SmackDown: Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Aliyah

