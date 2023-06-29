"I didn't care what they said" - Former WWE personality goes off on online fans (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently revealed that he seldom paid attention to what fans said online when he was working for wrestling promotions.

Russo was one of the driving forces behind WWE's most successful phase, the Attitude Era when the ratings were at their peak. He worked as the Head Writer, responsible for writing many of the memorable segments from the era. Apart from that, the 62-year-old also worked for promotions like WCW and IMPACT Wrestling.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo revealed that he never read what the online fans were saying when he worked for WWE, WCW, and IMPACT. The former writer explained that it made no sense for him to value the opinions of a small group of fans when the measuring stick was the actual ratings.

"I swear, when I was writing television for all three companies, I never went on the Internet. I didn't care what they said. My measuring stick was the ratings. That's it. Who was watching this show on television. I never ever went on the internet and read any of this c**p, ever, bro. All I care about, to do my job, is that number. How many people are watching this show? I don't care about the opinions of this niche crowd. How is that gonna benefit me?," said Vince Russo. [10:43 - 11:25]

WWE veteran Vince Russo on why he was focused on catering to the casual fans

During the same interview, Russo also mentioned that he devoted all his energies to ensuring that casual fans remained hooked on the proceedings on TV.

He further added that hardcore fans would watch the show even if they didn't agree with the creative direction.

"Because the reality is that this niche ground crowd is going to watch regardless of what happens in the ring. So why do I have to care about what they have to say? I want to keep these other people, that are very very hard to maintain. There was no point in going to the internet," added Vince Russo. [11:26 - 11:43]

The online wrestling community has only grown in recent years, with more and more fans voicing their opinions on social media.

