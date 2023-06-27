"I could cash in on him if I want"- WWE Superstar Becky Lynch teases cashing in on surprising champion after winning Money in the Bank contract

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently teased cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on her real-life husband, Seth Rollins, if she wins the ladder match this Saturday.

The Man will be a part of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and will be going against Zelina Vega, Bayley, IYO SKY, Trish Stratus, and Zoey Stark. And The Visionary will be putting in line his WWE Heavyweight Championship against Judgment Day member, Finn Balor.

While speaking in an interview on The Today Show, Lynch talked about the powers that the Money in the Bank briefcase holds. The Man jokingly stated that if she wins the ladder match, she would get the opportunity to cash in on her husband, Rollins.

"I want it so bad, so bad. It comes with so much power because you can get a title opportunity at any time, any moment. So it's essentially a chance to get a title match at any moment. So your champion could be down and out, for example Seth could be down and out, I could cash in on him if I want, you know and then be the next champion. Not that I'm saying I'd do that, but I'm The Man. Do not think that I'd do that," said Becky Lynch. [From 01:44 to 02:19]

Check out Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' interview below:

TODAY @TODAYshow WWE superstars Seth Rollins @WWERollins and Becky Lynch @BeckyLynchWWE join @alroker , @sheinellejones and @dylandreyernbc to talk all about the professional wrestling event Money in the Bank taking place in London this upcoming weekend. #WWERaw WWE superstars Seth Rollins @WWERollins and Becky Lynch @BeckyLynchWWE join @alroker, @sheinellejones and @dylandreyernbc to talk all about the professional wrestling event Money in the Bank taking place in London this upcoming weekend. #WWERaw https://t.co/Ww6Ff3dEBS

Becky Lynch sent out a message to Finn Balor ahead of his match against Seth Rollins

While speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Lynch mentioned that although she has been friends with Balor for over 20 years, she doesn't like the fact that The Judgment Day member is going against her husband.

"Obviously, this one's a bit of a conflict of interest. You know, the person who trained me and then my husband. And you know, myself and Finn have been friends for over 20 years at this stage. And the fact that we've both made it to the highest level. The thing is though, when you saw Finn, when I walked into that gym for the first time and saw him, you knew he was going to make it," said Lynch.

The Man further detailed that although she has enough respect for her former trainer, she wants the latter to stop jumping on Rollins:

"You know, you were like, not only was he your teacher, so obviously you looked up to him and respected him like that, but he had that presence about him that you knew he was going to make it. So, and see everything that he's done, especially lately with The Judgment Day and being one of the hottest acts on TV. But then you go, 'God, just stop jumping my husband.' You know, like, 'I don't want to hate you. You're making me hate you. What are you doing?' Gotta give him some of them [slaps]."

It would be interesting to see if Becky Lynch will be the winner at the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

