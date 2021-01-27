"I am certainly an evolved version of myself"- Drew McIntyre on his transformation from "The Chosen One"

Drew McIntyre recently opened up about his first stint with WWE, when he was hailed as "The Chosen One". He claimed that he has become an evolved version of himself since his return to the company.

Drew McIntyre is the reigning and defending WWE Champion on Monday Night RAW. McIntyre's success as a main eventer only came during his second stint with WWE, but he won some gold in his first stint, too. McIntyre is also a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, and he has won tag team gold, too.

In an interview with Priyam Marik of the Telegraph India, Drew McIntyre discussed the changes he has made and felt since his first run with WWE. He revealed that he did not click with his former character. McIntyre explained that his new character has been much more of a success because he is being himself.

"I am certainly an evolved version of myself. Physically, it seems I have eaten my previous version because I have grown so much bigger! But previously, character wise, there was something that wasn’t quite where it needed to be. But I realized that all I needed to do was relax. And that’s what I finally did. And then my real story started to come through, how I have had to keep fighting for my dreams and keep picking myself back up. I became the real Drew, and the real Drew is a bit silly, a bit sarcastic. I became relatable, because I was able to be myself."

𝗪𝗪𝗘 𝟮𝟰: 𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘄 𝗠𝗰𝗜𝗻𝘁𝘆𝗿𝗲 - 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗻 𝗢𝗻𝗲 streams your way this Sunday on WWE Network. @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/ZxsMHxv2Xy — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 28, 2020

As McIntyre points out, his transformation has been both physical and emotional. He looks bigger and better than ever, but his most remarkable growth has been as a character. His newfound success stems from the fact that he has been incorporating his real personality into his gimmick.

What is next for Drew McIntyre?

Goldberg and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The two men have clashed in recent weeks, as Goldberg claims that McIntyre lacks respect.

The two stars put aside their differences to send a message to The Miz and John Morrison on WWE RAW this week. But on Sunday, the champion and his challenger will go to war.

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre will enter the bout as the favorite to win it. If he does, The Scottish Superstar will turn his attention toward the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Considering the fact that the winner will get a title opportunity, fans can assume that McIntyre will be closely watching the battle royal.