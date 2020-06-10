'I certainly see the comparisons' - Shawn Michaels on being compared to NXT Champion Adam Cole

Shawn Michaels is quite possibly the most spectacular in-ring performer to ever step foot inside a WWE ring. The Heart Break Kid has been touted as the best by almost all top Superstars from Ric Flair to Stone Cold. Being compared to Shawn Michaels is a very high honour for any Superstar, and only a handful have ever been able to get that kind of praise.

One of the current Superstars who is constantly compared to Shawn Michaels is NXT Champion Adam Cole. Whether it is his in-ring prowess, amazing heel work or the good looks, the Panama Playboy has been called the next Shawn Michaels many times.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, Shawn Michaels revealed if he agrees with fans who compare Adam Cole to him.

I certainly see what everybody is talking about” Shawn Michaels would say; discussing how alike he and Cole are/were as performers. “He’s unbelievably talented, he’s charismatic. And so yes, I do, I see…I certainly see the comparisons.

The ShowStopper Shawn Michaels also said that it was flattering to be compared to someone with the calibre of Adam Cole. Saying that Cole is a fantastic person and has done a great job of carrying the NXT banner.

Shawn Michaels is all praise for Adam Cole

“I’m always flattered by that, Adam is an absolutely fabulous dude. He’s an incredible champion, he has carried the banner of NXT and the NXT Championship in a way that is going to be tough to match.” (H/T: Sescoops)

The former WWE Champion further praised Adam Cole saying that it is commendable that he has held the top position in NXT for so long but also wondered when Cole's luck may finally run out.

Specially from just being a pro and being there for everything and doing everything as a Champion. It’s already been impressive how long he stayed there [on top] but you gotta wonder when that shoe is gonna drop and when that luck is gonna run out.

Adam Cole successfully defended his NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in a match against Velveteen Dream. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the leader of The Undisputed Era in WWE.